Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen POWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Marie POWER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen Marie POWER Obituary
POWER, Doreen Marie (nee BROWNING) It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of their dear mother Doreen, at home, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 85. Doreen is now reunited with her beloved husband Gord. Loving mother of Michael (Iris), Anne-Marie (Stuart) Wuebbolt, Rosemary (Howard) Hood, Gordon (Alicia), Robert and Dennis. Proud grandmother of 29 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Doreen will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private family visitation and prayer service has taken place; a memorial mass will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Benedict Parish are appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -