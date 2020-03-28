|
POWER, Doreen Marie (nee BROWNING) It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of their dear mother Doreen, at home, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 85. Doreen is now reunited with her beloved husband Gord. Loving mother of Michael (Iris), Anne-Marie (Stuart) Wuebbolt, Rosemary (Howard) Hood, Gordon (Alicia), Robert and Dennis. Proud grandmother of 29 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Doreen will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private family visitation and prayer service has taken place; a memorial mass will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Benedict Parish are appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020