DOREEN MARTYNEK
MARTYNEK, DOREEN Passed away on August 9, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital at the age of 90. Predeceased by her parents Steve and Elsie Frankland, and brother Alfred Frankland. Doreen grew up in the Weston area where she met her first husband Stanley Trimble who predeceased her. Doreen found love again and re-married later to Joseph Martynek, but he sadly predeceased her as well. Doreen will be greatly missed by many in her family. She is survived by her children Thomas (Betty-Jean) and William (Gabrielle), her sister-in-law June, and her son-in-law Paul. Loving grandmother to Matthew Seguin (Sonia) and Stephen Seguin (Melody). Doreen will now be reunited with her daughter Laurene Seguin. Doreen worked for approximately 20 years at York University in the accounting department where she formed many amazing friendships. She was a gregarious, witty and competitive woman. After retirement she spent many winters in Lakeland, Florida and summers at Head Lake. She was active in her retirement in enjoying golf, shuffleboard and card games. Doreen also liked to relax by knitting, crocheting and watching baseball. Visitation for Doreen will be held on Saturday, August 22nd from 2-3 p.m., with a memorial service following 3 p.m., at the Ward Funeral Home (2035 Weston Road). Expressions of sympathies can be made to Parkinson Canada or St. Michael's Palliative Care Unit. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
AUG
22
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
