McCALLUM, DOREEN MARY (nee COHOON) May 17, 1927 – October 18, 2019 Peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer in her 93rd year, who passed away on October 18, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bruce (2006). Dearly loved mother of Catherine McCallum and her husband Bruce Pengilley. Eldest and loved daughter of the late William and Edith (Stewart) Cohoon of Georgetown. Sister of the late H. Ray Cohoon and his late wife Jean, the late Jacqueline (Jackie) survived by her husband R. (Bob) Sanderson, and the late Dr. William (Bill) Cohoon, survived by his wife Whitney. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and friends, too numerous to mention. At Doreen's request, burial has taken place at St. John's Dixie Cemetery, 737 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, Ontario. The family would like to especially thank the devoted caregivers of LHIN Central West District. Thanks also to Ward Funeral Home, Brampton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the of Canada or a charity of your choice. "I could not stay another day, To laugh, to love, to work or play, Tasks left undone must stay that way, I found that peace at the close of the day. God wanted me now! He set me Free."

