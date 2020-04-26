MYERS, Doreen Doreen Myers, age 81, passed away peacefully at home April 21, 2020, surrounded by family. Doreen is survived by her Husband Frank; Siblings Robbie (deceased), Earl, Sissy (deceased), Marion, Horace, Bev, Valarie (Mopsy); Children Gavin and Richard; Daughtesr-in-Law Jackie, Barb; Grandchildren Merrick, Daryl, Andrew and Ava; and her many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved deeply.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2020.