O'CONNOR, DOREEN April 19, 1933 - January 27, 2019 After a complicated battle with dementia, in her 86th year, Doreen peacefully passed away last Sunday. Widow to her beloved Roy, aunt to nieces and nephews in Canada, the US and England whom she adored. Sister to Mick (June). Doreen will be missed by many. Many thanks to the nurses and workers at Revera Leaside and Trilogy Chartwell Long Term Care Residence for their kindness and care. A Celebration of her Life will be held on April 20, 2019, at The Simple Alternative Funeral Home from 11 - 1 p.m. at 275 Lesmill Road.
The Simple Alternatives Funeral Centres
275 Lesmill Road
North York, ON M3B 2V1
(416) 441-1580
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2019