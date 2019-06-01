OLIVER, Doreen Peacefully passed away at Eagle Park Health Care, Qualicum Beach, British Columbia, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Doreen Oliver (nee Slorach) of Mt. Albert in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late John Oliver. Loving mother of Janet (Harry) Bingham, James (Julie) Oliver and Ronald (Susan) Oliver. Proud grandma of late Robert Bingham, Barb (Phil) Marych, Rick (Cindy) Bingham; Melissa (Dustin), Noele (Mark), Hope; Chris and Joanne. Doreen will also be lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the Mt. Albert United Church, 41 Alice St., Mt. Albert, for a memorial visitation on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of a celebration of Doreen's life at 2 p.m. In Doreen's memory, donations may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Mt. Albert (1-800- 209-4803).
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019