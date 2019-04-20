Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOREEN Pearl ROBBINS. View Sign

ROBBINS, DOREEN Pearl (nee BLACK) Doreen Robbins passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years in Sarasota, Florida, near her beloved snowbird destination of Siesta Key. Predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Jeffery (with whom she "ran away" to Canada from Coventry, England in 1954). After marriage in Toronto, Jeff and Doreen lived in cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Montréal, but ultimately settled in Oakville. Together in retirement, Doreen and Jeff travelled the globe – their passion. They white-water rafted on the Colorado River; climbed the steps of Machu Picchu, Peru; cruised the rivers of Europe and the coast of Chile; and explored the cuisines of Hong Kong and Istanbul. Doreen is survived by her brother, John, her sons, Steven (Susan), Peter (Ann) and Mark (Linda) and her six grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, Jaclyn, Scott, Helena and John. The family will receive friends at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will be held there at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)

Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8

