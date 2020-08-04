1/
DOREEN RUTH SYE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOREEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SYE, DOREEN RUTH (nee REYNOLDS) Passed away peacefully, on August 2, 2020, at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, at the age of 85. Loving mother of Tara D'Angelo (Enio - deceased), Kirk (Caroline), Thane (Donna) and Bonnie (Eric). Beloved wife of the late Jack Stewart Sye (2011). Dear grandmother of Season Laviolette (Bryan), Dustin D'Angelo (Jamie), Ian and Heather Kay. Great-grandmother of Stewart, Jacob and Jesse. Dear daughter of Margaret "Elizabeth" Scarlett and Arthur Reynolds of Scarlett Line, outside of Waverley. Last surviving sibling of Maysie, Fredda, Frances, Elma, and Bill. Doreen will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was a loving woman who was extremely kind and considerate. Taken too soon. Private memorial to be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Anglican Church or Royal Victoria Hospital Cancer Center would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynn-Stone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved