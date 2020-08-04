SYE, DOREEN RUTH (nee REYNOLDS) Passed away peacefully, on August 2, 2020, at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, at the age of 85. Loving mother of Tara D'Angelo (Enio - deceased), Kirk (Caroline), Thane (Donna) and Bonnie (Eric). Beloved wife of the late Jack Stewart Sye (2011). Dear grandmother of Season Laviolette (Bryan), Dustin D'Angelo (Jamie), Ian and Heather Kay. Great-grandmother of Stewart, Jacob and Jesse. Dear daughter of Margaret "Elizabeth" Scarlett and Arthur Reynolds of Scarlett Line, outside of Waverley. Last surviving sibling of Maysie, Fredda, Frances, Elma, and Bill. Doreen will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was a loving woman who was extremely kind and considerate. Taken too soon. Private memorial to be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Anglican Church or Royal Victoria Hospital Cancer Center would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com