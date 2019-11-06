D'ARCY, Doreen Susan July 7, 1942 – October 26, 2019 Surrounded by her children, Doreen passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving mother to Caroline, Steven, Andrea, and Allen. Adored Nanny to Daisy, and Jacqueline. Predeceased by her husband Fred, and her son David. Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2019