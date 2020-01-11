|
|
WILLIAMS, DOREEN Passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, at Markham Stouffville Hospital, at the age of 89 from cancer. She was born in 1930 in London, England, to parents Sidney and Daisy Britton. Sister to the late April Britton and Lynda Hoita. Cherished sister of Cheryl Britton (Don). Beloved wife of Ken Williams. Loving mother of Mark Williams (deceased) and fondly remembered by daughter-in-law, Carol Kelcher. Dear mother of Ruth Harvilla. Cherished grandmother of Mark J.K Williams and Greg and Luc Harvilla. Doreen was a woman of strong Christian faith who loved her family and friends dearly. Special thanks to the palliative care staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital and Central United Church. Memorial service will be held at Central United Church, 131 Main St., Unionville, on Saturday, January 18th at 2:00 p.m., reception following. Donations to Markham Stouffville Hospital, in lieu of flowers. www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020