REYNOLDS, DORETH It is with great sadness that we announce the death of the late Doreth Reynolds from Scarborough, ON, Canada; Kissimmee, Florida; and Santa Cruz, JWI. Doreth leaves behind loving husband Evan, daughter Paulette, son Evon and a host of family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough, ON, on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2019
