FRANCESCHINI, DORIE A very sad day as we say farewell to Dorie Franceschini who passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at age 93. Wife of James Leonard Franceschini (deceased), mother of Deborah, Stephen (deceased) and Denise, grandmother of Logan, mother-in-law of Peter and Michael. Such a graceful, strong and determined woman right to the end. Oh Mom, how we will miss you. Dad, Stephen and the greens and fairways of St. George's await. Dorie will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony. Condolences via mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019