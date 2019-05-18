Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORINE DICK. View Sign Obituary

DICK, DORINE (nee ELPHICK) Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at the age of 86. She is the beloved wife of Bob, loving mother of Liane, Brian (Helayne) and Lisa (Rob) and cherished grandmother of Danielle, Ian, Logan, Hudson, Hunter, Kiara, Ryan and Eric. A wonderful wife, sister, Mother, Aunt, teacher and friend. Dorine was predeceased by her parents Bert and Marion Elphick and her sisters Phyllis Laidlaw (Bill) and Alberta Schmidt (Jack) and survived by her sister Gene Laing (Jack). Dorine was the youngest of four sisters and grew up near Pinkerton, Ontario. She graduated from Teacher's College in 1952 and shortly thereafter met the love of her life, Bob, in Toronto with whom she enjoyed many special memories in their 62 wonderful years of marriage. She enjoyed being a teacher and, in particular, teaching kindergarten and finished her career at Lynnwood Heights Public School in Toronto. She played the piano both in class and for the choirs at school. Her passion for music included playing bagpipes in the Toronto Girls' Pipe Band. Dorine loved playing tennis and golf and spending time with family and was always at the centre of all family events. She was fiercely proud of her eight grandchildren. She built wonderful relationships with each of them and was always thrilled to hear about their achievements. All the grandchildren deeply cared about Grandma. Dorine took a personal interest in everyone she met. She was always there to help in whatever way she could and loved to share stories and laughter with her circle of friends from teaching, to bridge to extended family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Her spirit of kindness and generosity and her wonderful smile will always be remembered. We would like to thank the nurses and doctors of 8West at North York General Hospital for their compassion and support. A Celebration of Dorine's Life will be held on June 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Funeral Centre.

