FINCH, DORINE FLORENCE (DOLLY) February 16, 1932 – June 11, 2020 Dolly has lost her long battle with Alzheimer's and is now at rest. She is survived by her heartbroken husband, Bob. She and Bob were married in October 1950 and were looking forward to their 70th anniversary. They had two children, Robert (deceased) and Brian. Dolly was the only child of Jack and Kay Hallet. She will be missed by her brother-in-law Ted and his wife Bea whose family Dolly and Bob regarded as their own. A private funeral was held.



