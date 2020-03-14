Home

More Obituaries for DORIS STUBBINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS and WARREN STUBBINGTON

DORIS and WARREN STUBBINGTON Obituary
STUBBINGTON, DORIS & WARREN Doris Florence Matilda (nee Bateman) and Warren Elliott were married for 64 years until Doris passed away on February 12, 2019. Warren passed away less than a year later on January 26, 2020. Adored and adoring parents of Jane (John), Sue Clements (Dave) and Scott (Nanci). Much loved grandparents of Connor, Katie, Sam, Palmer (Nickey), Hugo, Joshua and Megan. They will be lovingly remembered by their siblings and many nieces and nephews. A Service of Remembrance will be held for Warren and Doris, at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. (north of the QEW), on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. Guests are welcome to call beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020
