CARTY, DORIS Passed away peacefully at home, in the arms of Dian and Ray, on October 20, 2019, at the age of 98. Doris, beloved wife of the late Donald (2012). Devoted mom to Dian and Ray, Barbara (Scott), Albert (Kate) and Gilbert (Gwen) and grandmother to Adam. She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family members and friends. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Road (west of McCowan), on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019