COSTELLO, DORIS CATHERINE Peacefully, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late Eddie. Loved daughter of the late Margaret and Arthur Martin. Dearly loved sister of Ron Martin and Margaret Brown, predeased by sister Frances and brothers Albert, Arthur, and Lloyd. Dear sister-in-law of Bernice, Lil, Joan and Yvonne. Will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, along with their families, and many friends at the Jubilee Centre. Doris was a longtime employee of Carlton Cards, and a member of Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 101. Special thank you to the staff of 7 A and B Wing of Toronto General Hospital. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9 – 11 a.m., at the Church of the Atonement, 256 Sheldon Ave., Toronto, ON. Memorial service to begin at 11 a.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019