SCIORTINO, DORIS CATHERINE (nee MULLEN) Passed away peacefully in Oakville, on Friday, September 13, 2019, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of Joseph Sciortino for 67 years. She leaves behind daughters, Karen Sciortino, Montreal, Anne Sciortino, Yokohama and Louise Tuffner (John), Georgetown; dear sister Noreen Watts, Charlottetown; grandchildren Joseph Tuffner and Rachel Tuffner (Eryk Mancini); sisters-in-law Norma, Kay and Clare. Predeceased by brothers Irwin, Leo, Earl, Alfred; sisters Hazel and Marie; and sister-in-law Margaret. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Rest Eternal. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street, 905-844-2600), from 5 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 47 Reynolds Street, Oakville. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019