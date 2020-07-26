1/
DORIS CECILLE LEMMON
LEMMON, DORIS CECILLE (nee HUTTON) 1929 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, on July 22, 2020, at Canterbury Gardens, Peterborough, ON, at age 91. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years Edward Angus (2011) and her children Robert (1996), and Ellen (2011). Loving mother of Richard, Cynthia, Maralee and mother-in-law to Pat, Rick, Shannon, Mark, Deborah, and Heather. Proud grandma of 9 and great-grandma of 6. Doris was fun-loving and had a heart of gold. Burial service will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1, on July 28th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. May she rest in peace. Online condolences can be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
