Doris CHAPPELLE
CHAPPELLE, Doris (nee WILSON) Peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Waterford Long Term Care Facility in her 92nd year. Doris beloved wife of the late Dave Chappelle, loving mother of Michael (Mary), Cathy Duddeck (Bernd), Peter (Sue), Susan Hollaway (Bob). Proud Grandma of Tara, David, Dave, Steven, Chris, Lauren, Corey, Brandon, Laura, Kristin, Katelynne, and great-grandmother of 19 wonderful great-grandchildren. Doris was a longtime parishoner and faithful worshipper at St. Paul's United Church in Oakville. Cremation has taken place, memorial service to take place at a future date. Interment will take place at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at the Waterford Long Term Care for their excellent and compassionate care. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. Paul's United Church or the Oakville Red Cross would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.oakviewfuneral.ca


Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
May 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies on the passing of dear Doris. May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S
