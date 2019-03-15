MACLEOD, Doris E. Peacefully passed away at home in her 103rd year, after a long and truly well-lived life. Survived by her two daughters Marilyn and Marg, predeceased by her husband Hugh J. Much-loved daughter, wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt will be greatly missed by her many friends and all of her extended family. Doris was a founding and life member of Centenary Hospital Women's Auxiliary and served on the Ontario Federation of Home and School Associations for several years, as well as various posts in her local Home and School Associations. The family would like to express their appreciation to Jeffery, Kayla, Jacklyn and Lou of VHA Home HealthCare for all their kindness and assistance. A very special thanks to Dr. Sandra Marcus - more than a cherished professional - a pillar of support to us all during the final few days. Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
|
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2019