HOPPER-RIEDE, DORIS EDNA With sadness we say farewell to Doris Edna Hopper-Riede. Doris passed away peacefully, in Peace Arch Hospital, on November 10, 2020. Born on September 6, 1942, on a dairy farm in the west end of Ottawa, Doris graduated from Carleton University with a Bachelor of Journalism. Doris grew up with an extended family in the Ottawa Valley. She will be remembered by her cousins Karen, Gary, Wenda, Wayne and their families. Nephews and nieces, Joseph Wisniowski, Jamie Blasingame (nee Wisniowski) and Zackariah and Chelsea Hopper hope she is at peace. Her loving and nurturing nature will be missed by her sister Donna Wisniowski (nee Hopper) and her husband, Walter. Her great-niece and nephew Jack and Samantha Blasingame will miss their "Auntie Jodie". In 1979, Doris married Jack Riede, her soul mate of 30 years plus. Doris was honoured to be a stepmother to Jack's daughters, Joyce Lancaster and Jenny Addicott and their children. She will be remembered by her Dutch family: Bastian Hoogenbergh, his wife Ellie and their family. Her godchild, Carey O'Connor, will miss her. Doris Hopper, BJ, was an accomplished poet, speaker, award-winning feature writer for the Toronto Star and the Vancouver Province, Readers Digest and CBC TV's The Juliette Show. She also created successful public relations campaigns for clients including The Canadian Autism Society. Words were her specialty. For all those who have loved me so well whom I have loved in return, farewell dear friends and family until we meet again. You may wish to remember Doris by contributing to Friends of Honduran Children in her name.



