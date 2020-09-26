1/1
DORIS EILEEN DOWSETT
DOWSETT, DORIS EILEEN January 30, 1937 – September 18, 2020 On September 18, 2020, Eileen passed away peacefully with her daughters Wendy and Heather by her side. Eileen was the loving wife of William Charles Dowsett whom passed in 1993. Eileen is survived by her sister Joan (Altmann) and her loving daughters, Wendy Dowsett and Heather Elsie (Jeff). Nana will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Abbie, Emily, and Owen. Eileen would drive to Oakville with Wendy every Sunday to visit for lunch and hear about all the activities her grandchildren were involved in. She loved watching Abbie perform while singing in her concerts, Emily on the pitch playing soccer and cheering on Owen in hockey. Eileen loved her shopping trips across the border almost as much as she loved cruising. She travelled from Alaska to Norway to the Caribbean, and many places in between. A family cruise in 2018 was especially memorable for everyone. Eileen had a passion for children with her kind and loving demeanor, which was evident from her long teaching career. She taught with the Toronto District School Board for 32 years, 22 of those in kindergarten at Bedford Park PS in Toronto. Eileen spent many years at Eglinton United Church as a Sunday school teacher. She greatly enjoyed meeting with her friends to play cards, have lunch out, or especially sharing a glass of wine on the back porch. She loved gardening and took great pride in her planting and arranging of her flowers. She was meticulous at keeping track of everyone and everything, always with her date book by her side, not wanting to miss a thing. She was a strong, caring, and loving mother who always put others before her. Her rosy cheeks, chuckle at a bad joke and one-timers that made us all laugh, will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses in Emergency and ICU at Sunnybrook. In lieu of flowers, Eileen's favorite charities were Heart & Stroke and Salvation Army. A funeral service was held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23rd.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
