MAY, DORIS ELIZABETH "BETH" (nee WILKINSON) Peacefully, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Allendale Long Term Care, Milton, at the age of 93. Predeceased by her husband Jim, son Andy and granddaughter Angela. Beloved mother of George (Juanita) and Cathy (Dwight) and like-a-mom to her granddaughter Connie (Mike). She is also missed by grandchildren Dean and Jesse and great-grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan. She was predeceased by her siblings, Malcolm (Florence), Bill (late Carol), Eunice (late Hunter) and Jack (Grace). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., from J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton, (905) 878-2669, with visitation one hour prior. Interment to follow at Streetsville Public Cemetery at approximately 1:30 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020