MILLAR, DORIS ELIZABETH (nee BATEMAN) Passed away in her 98th year after a brief illness on June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David Millar. Proud and loving mother of David Jr., the late Ron, Ken, and daughter-in-law Diane. Loving grandmother of Stacey (Greg), Laura (Nick), Heather and Paul. Proud great-grandmother of Garrett and Mia Stemp and Addison and Ava Kulas. Sister of the late Marjorie Stacey and the late George Bateman. Fondly remembered by her dear sister-in-law, Winnie Bateman, and her many neices and nephews. Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10:00 a.m. Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the CNIB or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 30, 2019
