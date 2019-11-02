DORIS ELIZABETH STEELE

Service Information
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON
L4C 3B8
(905)-884-1062
Obituary

STEELE, DORIS ELIZABETH (nee LEPARD) On October 25, 2019, in her 100th year, at Mackenzie Health Long Term Care, Richmond Hill. Beloved wife of Gordon (predeceased 1979). Loving mother of Gail (Donald) Skene, Carole Steele and Nancy (Richard) Popp. Dear grandmother to Christopher, Jennifer, Laura, Jeffrey, Tracy, Carolyn and 9 great-grandchildren. Mom is resting at Marshall Funeral Home and her life will be celebrated at a private interment. Our heartfelt felt thanks to Mackenzie Health LTC staff for their amazing and compassionate care of mom over the last several years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019
