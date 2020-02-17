Home

MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
View Map
LANG, DORIS EVELYN (nee HAND) October 21, 1918 - February 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doris Lang (nee Hand). In her 102nd year, Mom passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Harmony Hills Care Community, following a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Dixon and daughter Susan White (Jim). Doris will be sorely missed by her daughter Donna Dean (John), son William Welsh (Dionne), her granddaughters Kathryn (Ken), Kristine (James) and Kimberly (Jason), and her 6 great-grandchildren – Connor/Brennan Hopkins, Jack/Willy Popalis, Spencer and Madison Howe. Born in Toronto in 1918 to parents Harold Hand and Mabel Raine, Mom lived her entire life in Toronto, as a child on Edgewood Avenue, then 66 years on Barbara Crescent, East York, where she raised her family with first husband John Welsh. Mom remarried in 1966, to Dixon Lang, and spent 35 happy years together. She loved her family, her home, her gardens and cherished her friendships. Her happy spirit, wisdom, kindness, and common sense was a true blessing. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Our thanks/appreciation to the staff of Harmony Hills for their support and kindness over the past four years. Visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020 between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. at the McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough. Service at 3:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Donations may be made to the , Canadian Red Cross, or Canadian Arthritis Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2020
