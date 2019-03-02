STUBBINGTON, Doris Florence Matilda (nee BATEMAN) We are saddened to share the news of Doris's passing on February 12, 2019, at the Wenleigh Residence in Mississauga after a lengthy journey with Alzheimer's disease. She was in her 87th year. Cherished wife of Warren for 64 years. Adored and adoring mother of Jane (John), Sue Clements (Dave) and Scott (Nanci). Much loved 'Dodo' to grandchildren Connor, Katie, Sam, Palmer (Nickey), Hugo, Joshua and Megan. Survived by her siblings Margaret Ketcheson (late Laurison), and Ray Bateman (Darlene) and sister-in-law Wanda Stubbington. Predeceased by her brothers Wilbur (late Ethel), Don (late Irene) and Scott (Doris). She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Doris began her career as an RN in Toronto, and then enjoyed a long and successful real estate career first with Johnston & Daniel and then Royal LePage. She was a longtime, dedicated volunteer with the Mississauga Rotary and the Peel Children's Centre. Doris will always be remembered and admired for her energy, enthusiasm, and kindness to others. Doris made innumerable friends over the years and was a source of strength to many when it was needed most. The family wishes to thank all those who supported Doris in recent years, especially the Angels at Wenleigh for their loving care for Mom. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to The Alzheimer Society of Peel would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Doris's Life to be planned through Turner and Porter Funeral Home, Peel Chapel, in early May.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Florence Matilda STUBBINGTON.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019