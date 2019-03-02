Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Florence Matilda STUBBINGTON. View Sign

STUBBINGTON, Doris Florence Matilda (nee BATEMAN) We are saddened to share the news of Doris's passing on February 12, 2019, at the Wenleigh Residence in Mississauga after a lengthy journey with Alzheimer's disease. She was in her 87th year. Cherished wife of Warren for 64 years. Adored and adoring mother of Jane (John), Sue Clements (Dave) and Scott (Nanci). Much loved 'Dodo' to grandchildren Connor, Katie, Sam, Palmer (Nickey), Hugo, Joshua and Megan. Survived by her siblings Margaret Ketcheson (late Laurison), and Ray Bateman (Darlene) and sister-in-law Wanda Stubbington. Predeceased by her brothers Wilbur (late Ethel), Don (late Irene) and Scott (Doris). She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Doris began her career as an RN in Toronto, and then enjoyed a long and successful real estate career first with Johnston & Daniel and then Royal LePage. She was a longtime, dedicated volunteer with the Mississauga Rotary and the Peel Children's Centre. Doris will always be remembered and admired for her energy, enthusiasm, and kindness to others. Doris made innumerable friends over the years and was a source of strength to many when it was needed most. The family wishes to thank all those who supported Doris in recent years, especially the Angels at Wenleigh for their loving care for Mom. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to The Alzheimer Society of Peel would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Doris's Life to be planned through Turner and Porter Funeral Home, Peel Chapel, in early May.



STUBBINGTON, Doris Florence Matilda (nee BATEMAN) We are saddened to share the news of Doris's passing on February 12, 2019, at the Wenleigh Residence in Mississauga after a lengthy journey with Alzheimer's disease. She was in her 87th year. Cherished wife of Warren for 64 years. Adored and adoring mother of Jane (John), Sue Clements (Dave) and Scott (Nanci). Much loved 'Dodo' to grandchildren Connor, Katie, Sam, Palmer (Nickey), Hugo, Joshua and Megan. Survived by her siblings Margaret Ketcheson (late Laurison), and Ray Bateman (Darlene) and sister-in-law Wanda Stubbington. Predeceased by her brothers Wilbur (late Ethel), Don (late Irene) and Scott (Doris). She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Doris began her career as an RN in Toronto, and then enjoyed a long and successful real estate career first with Johnston & Daniel and then Royal LePage. She was a longtime, dedicated volunteer with the Mississauga Rotary and the Peel Children's Centre. Doris will always be remembered and admired for her energy, enthusiasm, and kindness to others. Doris made innumerable friends over the years and was a source of strength to many when it was needed most. The family wishes to thank all those who supported Doris in recent years, especially the Angels at Wenleigh for their loving care for Mom. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to The Alzheimer Society of Peel would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Doris's Life to be planned through Turner and Porter Funeral Home, Peel Chapel, in early May. Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel

2180 Hurontario Street

Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8

(905) 279-7663 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close