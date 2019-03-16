Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris GONDER. View Sign





GONDER, Doris Peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living of Oakville, Doris passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Lloyd (predeceased in 2015) and mother of Janis, Glen (Tina) and Raymond (Anne). Beloved grandmother of Lauren (Michael), Amanda (Jamie) and David and great-grandmother to Theo. Dearest sister to Kathleen (Tom), predeceased by her brothers Harold, Ken and Don. Doris will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Doris grew up on a farm outside of Holland Centre where she learned from her parents the value of service to community and the importance of family and church life. She was a member of the United Church and over the years attended in Holland Centre, Alderwood (Etobicoke) and Baysville. She played the piano for services, led choirs, taught Sunday school and served as a member of the United Church Women. As an elementary school teacher she touched the lives of many children over her 40 year career. She taught in a one room school house in Kinghurst, Desboro and for the Toronto District School Board in south Etobicoke/ Lakeshore. Mom always went the extra mile for her students. After retirement in 1985 Doris and Lloyd moved to the cottage on Menominee Lake near Baysville. Here she was again involved in many community clubs such as the Baysville Seniors and the Horticultural Club. Mom loved plants and flowers both inside and outside the house. Doris also brought her music skills to Muskoka by playing at weddings and funerals. Doris volunteered bringing her music skills to the residents of Fairvern Nursing Home in Huntsville for over 25 years. She played her autoharp in structured music therapy sessions as well as going from floor to floor to reach everyone. Not only did she play, but also helped to serve breakfast to the residents before her music program. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care with special thanks to Gita who helped care for Mom for over 2 years. We would also like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Oakville for their care of Mom, especially Alma and Cheryl. Over the course of her life Mom left her mark on many lives. Come and help us celebrate a life well lived on Saturday, March 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bethune United Church, 2 Dickie St. in Baysville. A reception will follow. Cremation has already taken place and interment will be at a later date. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Bethune United Church or Fairvern Nursing Home at the service. A cheque can also be mailed to Bethune United Church, P.O. Box 90, Baysville, ON P0B 1A0 or Fairvern Nursing Home, 14 Mill St., Huntsville, ON P1H 2A4. Messages of condolence can also be placed at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Ridley Funeral Home

3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West

Etobicoke , ON M8V 1K3

(416) 259-3705 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close