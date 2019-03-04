HAYTER, Doris (Dot) May 5, 1937 - March 1, 2019 Peacefully, with family by her side, at Credit Valley Hospital on March 1, 2019, at the age of 81. Predeceased by her loving husband Dennis. Will be sadly missed by her daughter Lynn Reid (Dave) and son Mark Hayter (Karyn). Dearly loved Grandma of Tyler, Adam, Samantha, Mark and Great-Grandma of Evan. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate a donation to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be left at RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019