HIRD, DORIS (nee ROBERTSON) Passed away, peacefully March 11, 2019, at the age of 92 at Grove Park Home, Barrie. Doris, beloved wife of the late Leslie, will be deeply missed by daughters Carolyn, Barb (Jim), Kathy (Hal) and Denise (Jimmy). Doris will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Blair (Pippa), Ryan (Elena), Derek (Tanya), Stephanie (Andrew), Elyse (Chris), Emma and Brendan, her niece Beverly (Bruce) and her 10 great-grandchildren. Doris gathered friends wherever she went during her long and adventurous life. She especially cherished her long-term friendships with her Girl's Club beginning in her time growing up in the Beach and lasting a lifetime. Always curious, she pursued many interests such as bridge, travel, folk art, china painting and rug hooking. She loved spending her summers at Westwyck on the Mazinaw with her extended family and many friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. McTurk and the staff at Grove Park, Willow Wing, for their gentle and compassionate care. As per Doris' wishes, cremation has taken place. Doris' long and full life will be celebrated in a private family service. Gifts in her memory may be made to Grove Park Home, Barrie or Parkinson Canada.

