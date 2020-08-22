MASON, Doris Irene Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Doris, wife of Bill (predeceased), sister of Joan and Ken, dear mother to Peter and his spouse Lynda, Susan and her husband Murray Shearer and Tom and his spouse Eva. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Robert, Scott, Trevor, Neil, Janine, Samantha and William and great-grandson Travis. Doris will be fondly remembered by her friends at Sandy Cove Acres, and her card playing group(s). Special thank you to her caregivers and management at Retirement Suites by the Lake who provided her with kindness, care and love. We will never forget how well you cared for our mother. Due to COVID-19, her memorial visitation and funeral will be limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Best wishes and thoughts can be expressed at www. mcdbrownscarb.ca
or directly to family members.