Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS JEROME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS ISABEL JEROME

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS ISABEL JEROME Obituary
JEROME, DORIS ISABEL Doris passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Unionville, just 10 months shy of her 100th birthday, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 99. Our Auntie Doris was famous for her vivacious and loving soul, as well as her great zest for life. Never would she turn down a good game of cards or bingo, a good rum and coke, or a chance to spend time with family, friends and loved ones. She will be missed dearly by many, including her nieces, Doris and Linda (Bob), her nephew John (Sue), her sister-in-law Audrey, and her extended family. Doris was predeceased by her husband Eddy, good friend Bud, parents, Burt and Nelly, brother Jerry and sister Ethel (Jim). Due to the Corona virus pandemic, there will be no service, but know that while the world has lost a wonderful lady, heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Interment in Briar Hill Cemetery with her family only. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -