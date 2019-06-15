ADAMS, DORIS ISOBEL (nee KEELE) Passed away peacefully at Port Perry Hospital on June 10, 2019 in her 93rd year. Much loved mother of Karen (David) of Port Perry and Steve of Scarborough. Doris will be fondly remembered by many. Daughter of John and Margaret Keele, she was a longtime resident of Scarborough and employee of Simpsons/The Bay. She enjoyed singing in the Bill White and Scarborough Village Singers for many years and also volunteered at the Birkdale Seniors Centre. In recent years, Doris fought to overcome several health challenges. She was a strong woman and dedicated mother. We will always be grateful for all she has done and will cherish our memories of this very special lady. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family.

