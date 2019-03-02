DOW, DORIS ISOBEL (nee MATHESON) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019, surrounded by those who cared for her in her 95th year, at Amica Unionville. Doris loved her family, friends, to travel but most of all her love for her church and saviour Jesus Christ. Many of her joys in life were to host parties at her home with her husband Andrew and to coordinate bus trips for their friends and fellow church members. As per her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the March of Dimes. Care entrusted with Dixon-Garland Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019