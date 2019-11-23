PORTER, DORIS JANE C.W.A.C. World War II 1942-1946; Past Member Board of Governors of Sheridan College; Past Warden, Christ Church Anglican, Bolton; Past Matron Valley Chapter No. 297 O.E.S., Caledon East; Past Member and Treasurer, Board of Directors, Caledon Community Services, and Meals on Wheels, Caledon Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, Doris Porter, Bolton, in her 96th year, dear wife of the late Gordon Porter. Devoted mother of Robert and his wife Wendy, Warkworth; Karen Porter-Lee and her husband Tom Lee, Bolton. Cherished grandmother of Genevieve and her partner Alex Lelonde, and Eric Porter and Jacob Lee. Proud G.G. of Tarra and Dimitri Lalonde. Dear sister of Ross and Betty Evans and predeceased by Bob and Ann Evans. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) Monday afternoon 2 - 5 o'clock and in Christ Church Anglican, 22 Nancy Street, Bolton on Tuesday morning, November 26 from 10 o'clock until time of memorial service at 11 o'clock. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Caledon Meals on Wheels, c/o 80 Allan Drive, Bolton L7E 1P7 or Christ Church Anglican Restoration Fund, 22 Nancy Street, Bolton L7E 1B3. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019