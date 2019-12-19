HILL, DORIS JEAN NOBLE (nee KAAKE) Peacefully, at Barrie Independent Order of Odd Fellows Seniors' Home, on Tuesday December 17, 2019; Doris Hill at the age of 103 years, beloved wife of the late Percy Jeffrey Hill. Loving mother of Marilyn (deceased) and son-in-law David Broad, Edwin and daughter-in-law Linda, Debra and son-in-law John Anderson. Cherished grandmother of Marilyn, Michael (Julie), Derek (Katharine), Melissa (Ben) and Jeffrey (Amanda). Proud great-grandmother of Luca, Quinten, Sullivan, Harper, Jacob, and Oliver. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Doris was a longtime member of the Nobleton United Church and the United Church Women's Group. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Friday, December 20th, from 12:30 p.m., until time of funeral service in the chapel at 2 p.m. Interment Nobleton Community Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 19, 2019