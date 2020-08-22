DAVIDSON, DORIS JOAN BLACK February 9, 1926 - August 18, 2020 Died peacefully in Toronto, at Christie Gardens with Ross, her beloved husband of over 70 years at her side. Daughter of E.G. Black and Mildred Matthews Black. Sister of Mary Lie (Gunnar deceased) and Dave Black (Joan). Mother of Martha (Coen deceased) John (Nancy) Ann, Blair (deceased), Bruce (Marie), Paul (Elly). Grandmother of nine. Great-grandmother of five. Born and raised in Toronto. Lifelong friendships formed at Lawrence Park Collegiate and Victoria College (4T8). As a young woman, mum modelled for Eaton's and worked for the Toronto Board of Education. As a new mum she and dad lived in Quebec City. In her 40s, while living in Montreal, mum learned to ski on Mount Royal (a sport she loved into her 70s, especially at Devil's Glen). Returning to Toronto in 1966, mum was both a full-time parent and active volunteer with Deer Park Public School, Heart & Stroke, Canadian Cancer Society
, Salvation Army and St. George's United Church. She loved travel, the outdoors, gardening and adventure. Hers was a life filled with love and joy, tempered by sorrow and sustained in faith. Special thanks to the caregivers at Christie Gardens. A celebration of life will be held when conditions permit. If you would like to make a donation in mum's memory please consider CAMH. Family can be reached at dorisandrossdavidson@gmail.com