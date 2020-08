HUNTER, Doris Kathleen (nee LEMON) Passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Cobourg, ON at the age of 95. Daughter of Percy and Edith Lemon of Cobalt, ON. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Hunter. Loving mother of Carol (Robert), Bruce, Douglas and Alan (Kerri). Dear grandmother of Kelly, Katie, Drake and Robert. As per Doris' wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private cremation will be held. Interment of cremated remains will be arranged by the family.