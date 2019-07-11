KERR, DORIS Passed away peacefully at Chester Village on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Peter Kerr for 60 years. Loving Mom of Barbara, Dorothy and the late Stephen. Doris will be fondly remembered by her brother Jim. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 10 - 11 a.m. at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair). A Memorial Service will follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 11, 2019