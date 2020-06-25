McKEOGH, DORIS LEGARDO It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doris Legardo McKeogh, 76, of Scarborough, Ontario, on June 20, 2020, at Centenary Hospital, after a short illness. Doris was born to Maxima De Ocampo and Luciano Legardo in Manila, Philippines, on January 21, 1944. She was the 3rd of six children and a graduate of the University of the Philippines and later Ryerson University. Doris immigrated to Canada in 1969. She had a deep love and connection to her family back home and contributed faithfully every month to help her parents and siblings. Later, she sponsored brothers and sisters to come to Canada and in turn they sponsored their families, all contributing to the close family community we have today. As a Feminist with fierce determination, a deep sense of tempered strength and fortitude, she worked her way up the corporate ladder, breaking the glass ceiling to earn an esteemed position in her career within the male dominated, contract management construction industry for the Ontario Government, where she remained for more than 25 years until her retirement. Doris' community involvement spanned decades and included NAWIC, CAWIC, the Scarborough Guildwood Women's Federal Liberal Association, the Diaconate Community of the Archdiocese of Toronto and she worked and Volunteered for the Liberal M.P.P offices of Mary Anne Chambers, Mitzi Hunter and most recently John McKay. Doris was a faithful Catholic and attended weekly mass at St. Joseph's Church in Highland Creek, where she had been a member since 1985. Her love of travel took her to more than 40 countries throughout her life. Together with her friends, Doris formed the Mahjong Ladies Group. For more than 40 years, this group of women gathered one Saturday a month to play Mahjong, gamble a little money, eat, gossip and laugh (a LOT!). She will be deeply missed but they continue to play for her and treasure the memories they've shared for so many years. Special Thanks to the Nurses, Doctors and specialists at Centenary Hospital Scarborough, for their care over the past three weeks. Doris will be remembered as a selfless, altruistic and Loving Mother to John (Carmen) and Karen (Ryan). Adored Lola to her beautiful granddaughter Ruby Claire. Friend and co-parent with her former husband Tom McKeogh. Loving sister of Carmensita Sawal (Nor), Arthur Legardo (Olga), Eddie Legardo (Kim) and Charito Piamonte (Froilan). Dedicated Tita and Ninang to numerous nieces and nephews. Doris will be profoundly missed by a multitude of relatives and friends. Due to the current pandemic conditions, a private service will take place. We recognize that Doris was well-loved and admired and we would like the opportunity for everyone to pay tribute to her in the way that she deserves, therefore, a Celebration of Life will take place at a date and location to be determined in the near future.



