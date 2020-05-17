ANDERSON, DORIS M. (GREER) December 10, 1924 - April 20, 2020 Peacefully at the Roxborough Retirement Residence in Newmarket. Reunited with her beloved husband, Rev. George Anderson (2009). Loving mom of Lynne (Gary Welch), Neil and Roberta, Brian and Elaine, Kathy (Bill Ferguson), Paul and Debra, Mark and Carol as well as 16 grandchildren (Nathan Anderson 2013), 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Sister-in-law to Eileen Greer and Iris Kinsman. Predeceased by sister Eleanor (2009) and brother Ronald Greer (2014). Doris had a deep rooted faith in God and a beautiful operatic singing voice which she shared during "Faith At Work" conferences and in church choirs. A dedicated volunteer for many years at Stroud Library as well as Southlake Hospital and Habitat for Humanity. Doris was our family historian and has lovingly left us her completed geneology for us to continue. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful, caring friends and staff at the Roxborough Retirement residence and the compassionate care of Taylor Funeral Home. No service at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. Condolences may be forwarded to: fergylady@hotmail.com



