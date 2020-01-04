Home

DORIS MAE BEATTIE

DORIS MAE BEATTIE Obituary
BEATTIE, DORIS MAE April 30, 1931 – December 29, 2019 The Blue Jays lost one of their biggest fans. Mom left us at the age of 88 on December 29, 2019. Besides baseball she loved her cats, reading, and had a passion for music. Working for Heintzman for many years and was a piano teacher for over 60 years. She was predeceased by her parents Wes and Elsie Baker and her husband's John MacLean and Robert Beattie. She is survived by her son Wes (Rae) MacLean and family and friends. She will be forever in our hearts. We would like to thank the staff of Mackenzie Health Centre for their wonderful caregiving. A Celebration of Doris' Life will occur at a later date by the family. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
