DORIS MAE DEAN
1929 - 2020
DEAN, DORIS MAE October 30, 1929 – August 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved mother to Eric and Carol; devoted Nanny to Justin and Scott (Rachel); and grand-dog Hank. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Nanny will always be remembered for her laugh, warm smile and bubbly personality. She always enjoyed her social groups, including cards, carpet bowling and her church community of St. Luke's Lutheran. We want to give thanks to the caring staff at Bayview Extendicare and at North York General Hospital, for their compassionate care of Doris. Please visit www.rskane.ca for information and a link to attend services via livestreaming. Since Nanny loved polar bears, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation in her memory to The Toronto Zoo, Wildlife Conservancy.


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
