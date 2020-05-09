DORIS MANSFIELD
MANSFIELD, DORIS Doris Thora Mansfield (nee Clegg) born March 26, 1919, died peacefully, with her two daughters at her side, at 101 years of age, in Kingston, Ontario, on May 2, 2020. She was predeceased by James Albert Mansfield her husband of 54 years. Doris was born in Hamilton, Ontario and spent her teen and young adult years living in Oakville, Ontario, where she worked at the Bank of Montreal. Jim and Doris moved to Agincourt, Ontario, in 1954 with their two daughters. This was to be Doris' beloved home of 65 years. In August 2019, Doris moved to Amherstview, Ontario. She will be sadly missed and treasured by her two daughters and their spouses, Karen Johnstone (Tom) and Debbie Noiles (Doug), also cherished by her grandchildren, Geoffrey (Corinna), Jenny, Rob (Mackenzie) and Michael. In addition, she will be remembered and loved by great-grandchildren, Reilly, Tyler and Emmie. Doris was strong, vibrant and had an irrepressible zest for life. She was a tireless worker and she and Jim were devoted to their family. May she rest in peace. Donations commemorating Doris' life should be sent to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and Covenant House in Toronto. Online condolences may be sent www.ogdenfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
