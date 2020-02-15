|
HARRIS, DORIS MARINA (nee BARTLETT) Passed away peacefully at home (as was her wish) on February 12, 2020, at the age of 84, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Eric for 63 years. Cherished mother of Gillian, Glenda (Wayne) and Gail. Loving grandmother to Paul (Rachel), Michael (Sarah) and Miranda. Her life was her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17th at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church, 700 Kennedy Road, Scarborough. Reception to follow. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020