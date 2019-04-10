BIRD, DORIS MARY FRANCIS (nee FRY) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 94, with her children Chris and Wendy at her side. Predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Stanley Robert. She will be missed by all who were privileged to have known her, especially her 8 grandchildren, Justin, Scott, Matthew, Geoffrey, Zachary, Ellie, Annie and Charlotte. Dearly beloved by her son-in-law Bradley and daughter-in-law Sharon. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12th, at 12 noon at the MORLEY BEDFORD FUNERAL HOME, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.) with visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or The Salvation Army. The family wishes to thank Lakeridge Health, Oshawa - Stroke Unit and Supportive Care for their exemplary professionalism, kindness and support.
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019