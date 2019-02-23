MASON, DORIS MARY (nee HYATT) 1927 - 2019 Peacefully and with family by her side, Doris (Dode) passed on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Avalon Long Term Care Facility in Orangeville, Ontario. Despite living with Alzheimer's, Mom still found the fun in life and had a sunny and cheerful disposition in the Home. She was a kind and caring person to everyone. Beloved wife of the late Oliver (Ollie) (1999), loving mother to Jill Theeuwen (Bill) and Laurie Mason (Anne). Many thanks to the thoughtful and compassionate caregivers and staff at Avalon. Visitation and a memorial service will be held in the late spring/early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace United Church (Brampton) or the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County would be appreciated. To leave condolences or for further information, please visit www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019