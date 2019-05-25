MASON, DORIS MARY (HYATT) October 6, 1927 - February 15, 2019 Please join us in celebrating the life and memory of Doris Mason, beloved wife of the late Ollie, and loving mother of Jill Theeuwen (Bill), and Laurie Mason (Anne). Visitation to take place Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. and Memorial Service to be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1 p.m., both at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main St. S., Brampton. Cremation has taken place, and a private family interment will occur at a later date. Reception following the Service will be held at Peel Arts Museum and Archives, 8 Wellington St. E., located directly north of the funeral home. If so desired, and in lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer Society of Dufferin, or Grace United Church in Brampton, would be appreciated by the family. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019