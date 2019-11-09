POSIUS, Doris May It is with great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Doris on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Southlake Regional Health Centre. She was predeceased by her true love Vytautas, her beloved husband of over 60 years. Loving father of Patricia and her husband Ivan, Adam and his wife Louise and Angela and her husband Michael. Cherished grandfather to Veronique, Rafael, Samantha, Katie and Eric, great-grandfather to Julitte and Alice. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sunrise of Aurora for their extraordinary care and support. Visitation will be held at TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, 905-898-2100, on Wednesday, November 13th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Lithuanian Martyrs' Catholic Church, 2185 Stavebank Road, Mississauga, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at the church cemetery St. John's Lithuanian Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019